How to Get Effortless California-Girl Waves

"For women with some natural texture, I'm all about applying wave spray to damp hair and letting it air-dry," says Atkin. She's a fan of Ouai Wave Spray, which is made with rice protein, not salt, so it doesn't dry out hair. "I use it pre- and post-styling to get a piecey, lived-in texture."

Once you apply the product, "you can twist random strands to create more defined pieces," she says. "When hair is dry, just scrunch in a little more spray and you're good to go."