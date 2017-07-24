This Anti-Aging Eye Gel Has Over 3,000 Five-Star Reviews on Amazon

When purchasing a new skincare product, customer reviews can make a big difference in whether or not you end up adding an item to your cart. After all, hearing from real people who have tried and liked (or disliked) a moisturizer, cream, mask, or serum can help you determine if it's going to work for you, too. So we were intrigued when we came across Baebody Beauty Eye Gel, a #1 bestselling product on Amazon with a whopping 5,000-plus reviews—69% of which gave the treatment a five-star rating.

Getty Images

To buy: Baebody Beauty Eye Gel, $24; amazon.com

Baebody Beauty claims the gel helps fight wrinkles and dark circles while lifting and hydrating the delicate skin under your eyes (one of the most sensitive areas of the body). And the majority of reviewers say the formula lives up to these claims, minimizing dark circles, crow's feet, and puffiness.

"After using the product twice a day for a couple weeks, I was delighted with the results," writes Amazon user ederath. "Over the past month of use, the fine lines under my eyes are appreciably less noticeable. Even the deeper crow's feet have softened."

Reviewers also rave about the wallet-friendly price. "This is one of a handful of products I have tried over the years that actually help with the puffiness and dark circles, but [it] is the only product that is priced this reasonably," writes Judith Rizzoli.

Debra Jaliman, MD, a New York City-based dermatologist, tells us key ingredients like hyaluronic acid and glycerin may be partly to thank for the product's glowing reviews. "They're excellent hydrators," she says.

Also good? Matrixyl and peptides ("they stimulate collagen production") and licorice, which helps tone down undereye darkness.