The Best Tricks for Getting Baby-Soft Skin, Even in Winter

Your face is always exposed to the elements. Couple that with using drying anti-aging or antiacne ingredients, and you can end up with a compromised complexion.

Prevention plan: “Swap cleansers with active ingredients for hydrating, soap-free options,” advises Emily Arch, MD, a dermatologist at Dermatology + Aesthetics in Chicago. We like SkinCeuticals Soothing Cleanser ($34; dermstore.com).

Top treatment: “Once you have flaking, the natural inclination is to scrub it off, but that can make matters worse,” warns Dr. Arch. Instead, amp up your hydration game. In the morning, use a hyaluronic acid–based serum, like Dermalogica Skin Hydrating Booster ($59; amazon.com). At night, use a rich face cream. Try PCA Skin HydraLuxe Intensive Hydration ($147; dermstore.com).