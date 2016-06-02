Avocado Nails Are the Perfect Summer Mani, Hands Down

Avocado nails! I used: •@deco.miami's Don't Call Me Baby Girl •@essiepolish's Mink Muffs, Mojito Madness, Little Brown Dress, and Off Tropic •@sally_hansen's Lemon Shark and White On A photo posted by Allie (@nailallie) on May 31, 2016 at 1:50pm PDT

If you're looking for a super fresh mani idea for summer, we found it for you. Seriously, this avocado manicure is probably the cutest form of avocado you could possibly ever see, and that's saying a lot because, well, guacamole is amazing.

The design was created by Reddit user iheart_nails_, who's also on Instagram as @nailallie. She says that the design was inspired by a cute pattern she found while browsing Pinterest. To create the design, she used the following nail polishes: Deco Miami Don't Call Me Baby Girl, Essie Mink Muffs, Mojito Madness, Little Brown Dress, and Off Topic, and Sally Hansen Lemon Shark, and White On. It also looks like she applied a matte top coat.

Close up of my thumb! A photo posted by Allie (@nailallie) on Jun 1, 2016 at 2:36pm PDT

The comments on her r/RedditLaqeristas post are as gushy as you'd expect, complete with a "Yummy looking!" by user Wild_Flower_ and "Oh my god, this is amazing!" from user jealouspony. Our favorite response, though? "Holy moly guacamole!" from IG user nailsonthames. Our thoughts exactly.

This article originally appeared on InStyle.com/MIMI.