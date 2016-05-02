Ashley Graham's Nail Polish Collab Has Finally Arrived

Supermodel, body positive icon, and generally awesome human being Ashley Graham shared some amazing news on her Instagram to jump start your weekend, and it involves nail polish. Ashley collaborated with Formula X to create three amazing nail polish shades, all of which debut today on Sephora's website and will be available in stores next week.

There are three shadesâa pastel peach, a pinkish red, and a magenta.

They’re here! My #ColorCurators collection is finally available on sephora.com… and will be in all Sephora stores by next week! #AshleyGrahamxFormulaX @formulaxnail @sephora A photo posted by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Apr 29, 2016 at 11:11am PDT

Ashley has created some truly beautiful shades made all the better by their fun and empowering names â36DDD, Sexy As Hell, and #beautybeyondsize. The nail polish line is part of Sephora's #ColorCurators, a series of 10 nail polish collaborations, which will be available in limited quantities for one month only. Retailing atÂ $12.50, they are the perfect (and affordable) weekend pick me up. Make sure you check them out before they're gone!

This article originally appeared on InStyle.com/MIMI.