Ariel Winter Posts a Reminder to Be Kind Online

Unfortunately, when it comes to online bullying, Ariel Winter has had enough personal experience. The Modern Family actress is often on the receiving end of nasty comments of trolls commenting on things that, well, they have absolutely no business commenting on.

Whether it's her high school graduation dress or a bikini shot that someone has deemed "too revealing," Winter has had to deal with some serious cyber hate. And while some in her situation would fire back negative comments, she always chooses the high way—and that's why we'll forever be #teamAriel.

Yesterday, she took to Instagram to post a response against online bullying and it pretty much made our day.

"Every time someone bullies me online, it gives me a chance to re-emphasize to my fans, and even myself, how important self-acceptance is," she started her post. "[...]the question I ask myself each time I read the mean comments is if this is how you talk to a stranger online, I can only imagine how cruelly you speak to yourself," she continued. Check out the full post below.

Nothing but love ❤️ A photo posted by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Sep 10, 2016 at 4:12pm PDT

To quote another celeb, "Kill 'em with kindness" and we think Ariel just did.

This article originally appeared on InStyle.com/MIMI.