The Best Way to Apply Liquid Foundation, According to a Makeup Artist

Getting your foundation just right is tougher than it seems. From finding the best shade for your skin tone to applying the product evenly, achieving a flawless foundation base takes skill. And don’t even get us started on choosing the best type of foundation for you. From powders to liquids to oil-free alternatives, ID’ing which kind of product works best for your skin type can be a challenge.

Because foundation is a mainstay in most of our beauty regimens, we asked a makeup artist to give us a step-by-step tutorial on how to apply liquid foundation. Turns out the tools you use really matter (spoiler alert: sponges are better than brushes!), as do the motions you make when putting on foundation. What’s more, there’s a science to which areas of the face you apply foundation to first. Curious to see how you can get your best complexion yet? Watch the video above for six simple steps for putting on liquid foundation like a pro.

