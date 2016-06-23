The 3 Products Every City Girl Needs to Smog-Proof Her Skin

Shield your face from the harmful effects of air pollution with these new beauty products.
Skin misbehaving? Bad air quality could be to blame. “Pollutants like smog and smoke can break down collagen and elastin, leading to lines and wrinkles,” says Robyn Gmyrek, MD, a dermatologist in New York City. That’s why the latest products tout their ability to protect skin from pollution or even reverse damage. Our favorites, below:
1
Daily shield
Besides the antioxidants idebedoneandL-carnosine, Elizabeth Arden Prevage City Smart moisturizer has SPF 50 to keep UV damage at bay.
2
Fresh start
Probiotics in this Tata Harper Purifying Mask help detox and clean out gunk (um, that’s the scientific term) while minimizing the effects of environmental stressors.
3
Instant barrier
Anti-inflammatory zinc and free-radical-fighting manganese neutralize urban pollution particles in Ren Flash Defence Anti-Pollution Mist.