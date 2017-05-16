The Best Anti-Aging Products for Sensitive Skin

It’s hard enough to find effective anti-aging products. Throw in sensitive skin and you’ve got a whole other set of problems. Since most anti-aging ingredients (think retinol, AHAs) work by speeding up cell turnover—which can make skin dry and flaky—they can wreak havoc on easily-irritated skin, says Francesca Fusco, MD, a dermatologist in New York City. But not all anti-aging ingredients are quite so harsh, and even retinols and AHAs can work if used in the right way. Here, three dermatologists share the products they recommend for women with sensitive skin who want anti-aging benefits. These formulas tend to take a gentler, more soothing approach to fighting signs of aging.