6 Anti-Aging Foundations That Erase Years Instantly

These dermatologist-recommended foundations smooth wrinkles, add moisture, and deliver potent skin-perfecting ingredients.
Your skin has totally different needs in your 30s and 40s than it does in your 20s, and buying makeup that doubles as skincare is great way to keep skin looking and feeling young. That’s where anti-aging foundations come in. According to Jessica Wu, MD, a dermatologist in Los Angeles, a lot of women will start to see their oil glands shrink in their mid-30s, leading to dryer skin. Choosing liquid or cream foundations with key ingredients like hyaluronic acid or glycerin will help keep skin moisturized, Dr. Wu says, and prevent the foundation from settling into fine lines and wrinkles. Plus, products with sunscreen, antioxidants, and anti-aging ingredients like retinol and peptides can actually protect and improve your skin.
Read on to find out favorite, derm-recommended anti-aging foundations, which restore moisture and reduce wrinkle appearance. Smooth these on after your skincare routine and a primer for flawless, youthful skin.
1
Neutrogena Healthy Skin Anti-Aging Perfector
This dewy, moisturizing foundation contains retinol. “It’s a vitamin A derivative that stimulates your skin’s collagen production,” says Dr. Wu, which makes skin appear smoother and fuller. Plus, it contains SPF 20 to protect skin from sun damage. (And if you aren't yet using a retinol, what are you waiting for? Here are the best retinol creams you can buy without a prescription, according to dermatologists.)
2
Juice Beauty Phyto Pigments Flawless Serum Foundation
This organic foundation has grapeseed oil and vitamins C and E, which are antioxidants that protect your skin’s collagen, says Dr. Wu. It also provides a radiant finish. Dr. Wu recommends looking for words like radiant, luminous, and glowy on your foundations, which usually means they contain light-reflecting particles that help blur imperfections.
3
Bobbi Brown Extra SPF 25 Tinted Moisturizing Balm
This dewy oil-and-water formula is super moisturizing and rich. Plus, it contains Argireline peptide, which boosts collagen production, says Dr. Wu.
4
Yves Saint Laurent Touche Eclat Le Teint Radiance Awakening Foundation SPF 22
This light, yet moisturizing formula contains vitamin E, which protects against free radicals that damage skin, says Debra Jaliman, MD, a dermatologist in New York City. SPF protects against the sun's harmful rays and helps keep skin looking young.
5
Hourglass Veil Fluid Makeup
This foundation contains SPF 15 and matrixyl pentapeptide, which helps stimulate collagen production, says Dr. Jaliman.
6
Le Metier de Beaute Peau Vierge Anti-Aging Complexe With SPF
This foundation contains hyaluronic acid, which is highly moisturizing, says Dr. Jaliman. It also has vitamins A, C, and E to protect skin from free radicals.