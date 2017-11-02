6 Anti-Aging Foundations That Erase Years Instantly

Your skin has totally different needs in your 30s and 40s than it does in your 20s, and buying makeup that doubles as skincare is great way to keep skin looking and feeling young. That’s where anti-aging foundations come in. According to Jessica Wu, MD, a dermatologist in Los Angeles, a lot of women will start to see their oil glands shrink in their mid-30s, leading to dryer skin. Choosing liquid or cream foundations with key ingredients like hyaluronic acid or glycerin will help keep skin moisturized, Dr. Wu says, and prevent the foundation from settling into fine lines and wrinkles. Plus, products with sunscreen, antioxidants, and anti-aging ingredients like retinol and peptides can actually protect and improve your skin.

Read on to find out favorite, derm-recommended anti-aging foundations, which restore moisture and reduce wrinkle appearance. Smooth these on after your skincare routine and a primer for flawless, youthful skin.