Do Anti-Aging Products Actually Work?

Plenty of over-the-counter anti-aging products make the enticing claim that they can turn back the clock, for a brighter, smoother, younger-looking complexion. And many people drop hard-earned cash on these seemingly magic serums, creams, and the like. But can these products really make 40 the new 20?

Probably not, according to the American Chemical Society (sigh). In this short clip, their experts break down the science behind the four key ingredients in anti-aging creams—retinoids, hyrdoxy acids, vitamins, and peptides—and what they can (and can't) do for your skin.

The bottom line: There's no such thing as a face lift in a bottle, alas. "Scientific evidence says these ingredients will have a modest effect at best," the narrator explains.

Watch the video below to learn what causes wrinkles (you can blame the sun for 80% of facial aging!) and the one product that really can fight the effects of time ...

You guessed it: sunscreen, lots and lots of it.