This 3-in-1 Foundation Will Leave You With a Healthy Glow—Literally

We get it: You want a little of that spring-break glow, but you still need to protect your skin from the sun. And while self-tanners can go a long way towards giving you a natural-looking tan, not all formulas are intended for the delicate skin on your face. (Plus, it would be a bit of a pain to have to apply a self-tanning lotion along with your sunscreen and regular makeup.)

Luckily, there's a simple solution: Smooth on the new Almay Healthy Glow Makeup + Gradual Self Tan ($15; target.com). Like any foundation, it conceals imperfections—zits, brown spots, dark circles, redness, you name it. We also love that it goes above and beyond most makeup formulas with the addition of SPF 20 to help shield against harmful UV rays that can prematurely age skin (not to mention up your risk for melanoma). But the best part: The unique formula also contains a self-tanning ingredient to leave your skin with a subtle glow that lingers even after you wash off your makeup. The tan will build gradually but stops intensifying after several uses (so you never have to worry about turning tangerine). Glow on!