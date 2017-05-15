11 Products for Perfect Air-Dried Hair

Blow-drying your hair in the summer heat is the worst—on the hottest days, you get so sweaty that you may feel like you need another shower afterward. Make your summer beauty routine more manageable by skipping the blowout altogether and letting your hair air-dry instead. To pull off the look, start by skipping the terrycloth bath towel. "Terrycloth towels act like Velcro, pulling the fibers of your hair apart," says Michael Dueñas, Los Angeles-based celebrity hairstylist and founder of Hair Room Service. He suggests drying using an old t-shirt or a microfiber towel (we like the Aquis Microfiber Hair Towel, $21 on amazon.com). Then, apply one of these stylist-recommended products to your damp hair.