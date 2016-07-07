5 Mistakes That Are Aging Your Face

Of all the places on your body, you face can truly show your age if you don't take steps to keep your skin healthy. That includes common precautions such as maintaining a well-balanced diet that is rich in good fats and using UV protection. But there are also quite a few ways that you may be aging your face without knowing it. Watch the video for more.

Sipping through a straw: Pursing your lips can cause premature wrinkles around the mouth.

Sleeping on your stomach (or on your side!): Smashing your face into your pillow can create wrinkles.

Turning up the thermostat: Hot, dry air sucks moisture out of your face and inflames skin, which leads to aging effects.

Going super low fat: Fat in your diet helps keep skin supple and plump.

Using sunscreen only at the beach: UV rays can damage and age your skin every single day.