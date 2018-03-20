Is Acupressure the Secret to a Glowing Complexion?

Skin that looks fresh and radiant is always the dream, and sometimes lotions and creams can only do so much. But what if we told you that you already have the answer to a glowing complexion in your hands—and that it's free? Quite literally, all you need is your hands to activate your glow with acupressure. The below exercises are featured in the new book Glow 15 ($26; amazon.com) by Naomi Whittel, who worked with a Japanese beauty guru to come up with these easy-to-do moves.

First, it's important to know that even the most basic of facial massages can help boost your glow. Massage amps up circulation and when fresh blood is flowing, skin gets a healthy flush. "Acupressure and acupuncture both help increase cutaneous blood flow and increase lymphatic drainage," says Dendy Engelman, MD, a dermatologist based in New York City. "This leads to increased oxygen and nutrient delivery to the skin and helps detoxify skin as well. Think: more of the good, less of the bad, with the end result being healthier looking, glowing skin."

For each of these at-home massages, use your index or pointer fingers to apply pressure for 30 to 60 seconds. Repeat three times per week.

Third eye point

This is located directly between your eyebrows at the point where the bridge of your nose meets the center of your forehead. The massage stimulates the main endocrine gland, the pituitary, which is said to help enhance the overall appearance of your skin.

Third Eye Point

Four whites

It's near the top of your cheekbone, about a finger’s width below the eye socket in line with the center of your iris. Massaging this area is said to help alleviate blemishes.

Four Whites



Facial beauty

For an allover glow, press about a finger’s length directly below your pupil. This massage is said to help improve circulation, swelling, and get rid of blemishes.

Facial Beauty

Wind screen

This spot is located at the indentation directly behind your ear lobe. (This is easiest to feel for if you open your mouth and feel for the indentation between your ear and jaw.) It's believed to help balance your thyroid gland and increase skin’s radiance.

Wind Screen

Give these moves a try and you may notice a difference in your skin from the circulation boost.