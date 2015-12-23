7 Beauty Pros You'll Love on Instagram

These fun follows deliver your daily dose of pretty, along with insider tips and tutorials so you can start the new year looking #flawless.

1. For fun (and doable) nail art:Â Madeline Poole @mpnails



What you'll find: A celebrity manicurist and global color ambassador for Sally Hansen. Poole creates and shares new nail art ideas that range from easy to aspirational. Along with daily nail selfies, you'll find shots of her runway handiwork and the hottest new polish colors.

Top takeaway: "If you're a nail art newbie, start with organic patterns, like flowers or polka dots, rather than geometric shapes. These kinds of prints don't have straight lines, so painting with your nondominant hand won't be as difficult."

Current obsession: Sally Hansen Miracle Gel in Motley Hue ($10; walgreens.com): "My favorite shade of the season is royal purple."



❤️💙💛💙❤️ @refinery29 primary stripes ~ link in bio to see the rest 🤓 @sally_hansen #miraclegel A photo posted by Madeline Poole (@mpnails) on Dec 12, 2015 at 9:46am PST

2. For green beauty news: Lilly Wallace @lillygenuineglow

What you'll find: As the writer of the beauty blog Genuine Glow, Wallace documents her hunt forÂ natural products that work. In addition to her views on the latest green brands, she shares food inspo and natural remedies.

Top takeaway: "Work face wash onto dry skin before adding water for a better cleanse."

Current obsession: One Love Organics Vitamin B Cleansing Oil ($42; birchbox.com): "Unlike other cleansing oils, this one dissolves stubborn makeup without leaving any greasy residue."

3. For tried-and-true product reviews:Â Monika Blunder @monikablundermakeup



What you'll find: When she's not doing YouTube tutorials on stars like Molly Sims and Emilia Clarke, this celebrity makeup artist can be found snapping and reviewing her favorite makeup, skin, and hair picks. Questions? Ask her! Blunder is known to respond to her followers' comments.

Top takeaway: "Try only one new product at a time so you can really tell how your skin is reacting to the formula."

Current obsessions: Honest Beauty Magic Balm ($18; honestbeauty.com): "Jessica Alba taught me to use it right under the lower lash line to blur those little lines that appear when you smile. BeautyBlender ($20; sephora.com): "It presses makeup into skin for a natural-looking finish."



Super exiting #holiday #makeup #tutorial coming up this Thursday 🎄💄 with the gorgeous @classisinternal A photo posted by Monika Blunder (@monikablundermakeup) on Dec 8, 2015 at 11:10pm PST

4. For major hair color inspiration: Johnny Ramirez @johnnyramirez1



What you'll find: This Beverly Hills celebrity colorist 'grams real-women hair makeovers. His technique, what he calls "lived-in color," shows how a subtle shade change or a few strategically placed highlights can drastically brighten your face. You have to see it to believe it!

Top takeaway: "Never come to your appointment with a lot of product in your hair. The buildup will prevent the pigment from penetrating as well."

Current obsession: Oribe Gold Lust Transformative Masque ($62; amazon.com): "Use it once a week to add salon-level shine and softness."



Lived in color™ Hair color by Johnny Ramirez #ramireztran #ramireztrancolor #ramireztransalon #livedincolor #livedinblonde #livedinhaircolor A photo posted by JOHNNY RAMIREZ (@johnnyramirez1) on Dec 16, 2015 at 5:33pm PST

5. For red carpet looks: Kelsey Deenihan @kdeenihan



What you'll find: Glimpses of the get-glam routines of stars like Reese Witherspoon and Lucy Hale, plus supercute candids. Another perk: Deenihan shares her pro picks so you, too, can get the look.

Top takeaway: "I put soothing undereye patches on my clients to calm puffiness and catch any fallout during eye shadow application."

Current obsession: Bioderma Sensibio H20 ($20;Â amazon.com): "This liquid gently removes makeupâeven false lashes!"



@therealzoebell at the LA premiere of The Hateful Eight last night. Hair by @derekpeterw Makeup moi. 💄🙋🏼 A photo posted by Kelsey Deenihan (@kdeenihan) on Dec 8, 2015 at 6:33am PST

6. For makeup coaching:Â Ellarie @ellarie



What you'll find: This vlogger uploads easy-to-follow videos on everything from chiseling your cheekbones to covering undereye bagsâall in 15 seconds or less.

Top takeaway: "Wiggle liner into the base of your lashes instead of drawing across for fullness without a prominent line."

Current obsession: ColourPop Lippie Pencils ($5 each; colourpop.com): "They're so pigmented and creamy, I use them all over."



My favorite Matte Liquid Eyeliner by @nyxcosmetics ✨ Sometimes I wear it alone but my liquid liner game isn't hella strong, especially getting both sides to look the same 😩 So instead I'll use my gel pot first then go over it on top with this to darken. Love how it dries matte black 🙌🏾 ✨ Eye makeup is @urbandecaycosmetics Smokey Palette and @vegas_nay Grand Glamour lashes...full video is on mahtube (link in bio) A video posted by E L L A R I E (@ellarie) on Dec 16, 2015 at 1:33pm PST

7. For achievable hairstyles:Â Kristin Ess @kristin_ess



What you'll find: Hairstylist to A-listers like Lauren Conrad and Ashley Tisdale, Ess defines cool-girl hair. Scroll through shots of gorgeous stylesâranging from perfectly undone waves to Game of Thrones-esque braidsâand if you're inspired, head over to her site thebeautydepartment.com, to get the step-by-step.

Top takeaway: "Twist hair into a bun immediately after blow-drying. After about five minutes, unwind for a soft, wavy texture with va-va volume."

Current obsession: Hot Tools 1-inch Curling Iron ($50; amazon.com): "This iron has never failed me. It's so easy to use and creates loose waves on every hair type and texture."