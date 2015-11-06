5 Ways to Say Goodbye to Dark Circles and Puffy Eyes

Celebrities—they’re just like us. Their skin isn’t perfect. They're often just as sleep-deprived (try 4 a.m. call times) and they, too, are faced with puffy eyes and dark circles as a result. So what’s the star secret to looking wide-eyed and gorgeous when going from red eye to red carpet? Eye masks. The single-use patches blanket the contours under the eye to deliver potent ingredients faster and deeper than your standard eye cream. Here, five of our favorites that smooth and soothe. (They make for a great Instagram post, too.)

Herbal remedy

Photo: courtesy of Sephora.com

Sephora Green Tea Eye Mask ($5 a pair; sephora.com)

Inside: Two silky sheets (one for each eye) infused with antioxidant-rich green tea to ease puffiness and reduce the appearance of dark circles, plus soothing aloe vera leaf extract. They’re comfortable to wear and won’t slide down your face, so pop on a pair for fifteen minutes while you blow-dry your hair or pick out an outfit to fake awake fast.

Quick fix

Photo: courtesy of Amazon.com

Patchology FlashPatch Eye Gels ($50 for 60 sets; amazon.com)

These wonderfully cooling gels offer instant relief—okay, near to, requiring only five minutes. Packed with hyaluronic acid to amp up hydration and hydrolyzed collagen to improve elasticity and lessen the look of lines, they’re choice for prepping the eye area before makeup or in lieu of your morning eye cream. Keep them in the refrigerator for an extra-cooling sensation.

One-for-all

Photo: courtesy of Sephora.com

Karuna Renewal + Eye Mask ($36 for 4 sets; amazon.com)

Stash a set of these individually sealed masks at your desk or in your car for on-the-go application. Each sheet is saturated in hydrating hyaluronic acid, calming chamomile, plumping peptides and brightening Chinese licorice--which means you get a mask that hydrates, depuffs, and reduces fine lines all in one tiny package. Leave them on for ten minutes, then massage any leftover serum into skin for noticeably revived eyes.

The detoxifier

Photo: courtesy of Dermstroe.com

Klorane Smoothing and Relaxing Patches ($24 for 7 sets; dermstore.com)

Made with cornflower, which is known for its anti-inflammatory benefits, these soothing patches are a must after a long night of drinking or a super-salty dinner (sushi and saké, anyone?). Apply for 20 minutes to eliminate puffiness.

At-home facial

Photo: courtesy of Ultra.com

Bliss Triple Oxygen Instant Energizing Eye Mask ($54 for 4 sets; amazon.com)

We consider these the next best thing to spa-like experience. The concentrated oxygen helps deliver brightening vitamin C and calming cucumber deeper in the skin to quickly alleviate puff and shadows. To apply, start by pressing the liquid chamber until it releases the fluid into the pad. Once saturated, place one under each eye and relax for 15 to 30 minutes.