5 Ways to Make Lipstick Last

We all know that awkward moment when suddenly someone's staring at your teeth.



You go through the horrible torture of the self checklist: Spinach between your teeth? Nope. The sexy red lipstick you've worn suddenly smeared all over your pearly whites? Oh yeah.

Here are a few tips to help avoid those lipstick-on-the-teeth moments.

Prep Your Pucker

There's nothing worse than a chapped pout. Try an at-home exfoliating concoction, like 1 tsp. granulated sugar and ½ tsp. honey. The sugar gently sloughs off dead skin and honey seals in moisture. Simply sweet!

Not up for mixing? Sara Happ is my all time favorite lip exfoliator "The Lip Scrub" she created in her kitchen highlights natural and wholesome oils and ingredients. Exfoliate and follow-up with an equally moisturizing lip treatment, like Fresh's "Sugar Lip Treatment" in "Clear."

Invest in Proper Products

When it comes to choosing your shade, look for waterproof and long-wear formulas. These products are specifically created to have staying power through wine and dinner conversations without smearing or repeat touch-ups.

Make a Lasting Impression

This is my technique to ensuring lipstick will last:

Outline your lips in a shade that is your natural lip tone or slightly darker. Shade in the corners to create a adherent for your lipstick.

Apply your lip color. Blot and reapply.

Seal the Deal

Now that your lips are the perfect shade, seal the deal. Take concealer and lightly outline the corners. Then, blend for a perfectly sealed pout. You can lightly dust a bit of translucent powder over the concealer to set everything in place. This not only seals in your shade, but also creates a clean finish with a bit of a highlight for real perfection. Keep this tip in mind, especially when dealing with red, fuchsia and other dark hues, which tend to migrate into fine lines or settle into the corners of your lips.

Dare to be Naughty

Take your index finger, insert it directly in the center of your sealed lips and gently remove. You may find you have a ring of color outlining your finger -- that's the color that threatened to land on your teeth.

Primed, prepared, and perfected!

Vanessa Elese is an Emmy Award-winning celebrity makeup artist and beauty expert.