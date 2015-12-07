4 Surprisingly Easy Ways to Try the Gold Hair Trend

Lend extra luster to your locks this holiday season with a touch of gold. Gilded strands are unexpected yet sophisticated. Here,Â four ways to deck out your âdoâfrom simple shimmer to a more show-stopping lookâfor yourÂ holiday party or New Year's Eve bash.

Gilded Spritz

The easiest way to dress up your tresses is with a metallic hair spray, such asÂ Joico Gold Dust Shimmer Spray ($6; amazon.com). This is a great option if you want less noticeable glimmerâyour strands will sparkle subtly when they catch the light. Hold the can eightÂ to ten inches away from your hair and spray generously throughout. For extra shine, direct the productÂ in one place, or spray evenly on ends for an ombrÃ© effect.

DIY Gold Leaf Hair Art

✖️TRENDING NOW✖️ Metallic hair now available at Hair Cartel in silver, gold + copper 😍 add it to your next styling appointment! 📞 Call 9365 2683 👯 #haircartel #cartelcrew #Bondi #bondibeach #metallichair #goldleafhair A photo posted by H A I R C A R T E L (@hair_cartel) on Nov 19, 2015 at 6:45pm PST

Spotted at the Dries Van Noten SSâ16 runway show and on Rita Ora at the Met Gala, gold-flecked hair is officially having a moment. To DIY the look, pick up gold leaf from your local craft supply store (we like Speedball Mona Lisa Composition Gold Leaf, $10; amazon.com) and tear it into pieces.Â Next, applyÂ a small amount of mousse (such as Suave Professionals Natural Infusion Leave-In Foam,Â $8 atÂ drugstore.com)Â directly where you want to create theÂ design.Â You could create an intricate look and craft the leaf into a pattern (above) or opt for a simple pop of metallic by applying it down the middle of your part (below).Â Press the leaf onto your hairÂ and hold in place for about 30Â seconds. When you let go, a gorgeous, glitter-y design will be left behind on your strands.

gold leaf parting at #driesvannoten 🍂🍂 A photo posted by @altglitterco on Nov 18, 2015 at 5:06am PST

Once itÂ hardens, the leafÂ will stay put (sans flaking!) until your next shower. To remove, break it up with a fine-toothed comb and shampoo as usual.

Temporary Hair Tattoos

the baddest of them all. 😍 A photo posted by Kylie Jenner (@kyliepictures) on Oct 21, 2015 at 7:17pm PDT

If you're not up for the DIY approach, try a metallic hair tattoo (we like ScÃ¼nci Hair and Body Tattoos, $5; target.com). LikeÂ temporary body tattoos, hair tattoosÂ adhereÂ to strands until you wash them off.Â To apply, place the tattooâprinted side downâonto a chunk of dry hair and firmly press a damp cotton ball over the top. After about 30 seconds, remove the backing.Â Voilaâinsta-glam! When youâre ready to remove the tattoo, use your fingers to scrub strands with shampoo in the shower.

Part Bling

ThisÂ option is more like a true hair accessory, but it results in a similar look asÂ painting gold leaf down your part. Fittingly, it's called "part art." To apply, create your desired part, then press the stripÂ down the middle until itâs clinging tightly to your strands. A gripping material on the bottom side allows the piece to stay attached to your hair without bobby pins or clips. Simply peel it up to adjust or remove. A pretty (and affordable) pick: Mia Gold Triangles Part Art ($8,Â ulta.com).

