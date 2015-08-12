4 Surprising Beauty Uses for Avocado

Avocado obseshhhhh is mad real! A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Aug 5, 2015 at 12:19am PDT

One thing we have in common with Miley Cyrus: a "mad real" avocado obsession. The fruit (yep, it's a fruit) is a great source of filling healthy fats and antioxidants, making eating it good for your brain— and your waistline. Turns out, it's also a good salve for your skin and hair.

"Avocado is rich in vitamin E and free fatty acids which help reduce skin inflammation and can help repair the skin's barrier," says Joshua Zeichner, MD, director of cosmetic and clinical research in dermatology at Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York. Here are four ways to use an avocado in your beauty routine, according to Dr. Zeichner.

To moisturize dry skin

The natural oils that make an avocado so creamy are great at sinking deep into the skin to keep skin hydrated and reduce flaking.

To treat sunburn

Do not skip sunscreen. But if you end up with a burn, an avocado may help soothe red, inflamed skin. Dr. Zeichner also recommends applying a cortisone cream or aloe in conjunction with the avocado.

As an anti-aging mask

The vitamin E in avocados works by reducing free radical damage that contributes to signs of skin aging, like wrinkles.

Damaged Hair

Avocados aren't just for skin! The same hydrating oils that can nourish your skin can also be used as a hair mask for silkier strands.

Try it

Mash a half (or whole, depending on the area you're covering) avocado in a bowl then spread it onto your problem area. Let it sit for 10 to 15 minutes before rinsing off with warm water.

