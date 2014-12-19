4 Beauty Trends That Look Good on No One

As a beauty editor, I’m pretty adventurous when it comes to lipstick shades, style choices, and the color of my hair. (Just ask my coworkers—sometimes they don’t even recognize me.) But with each passing year, it seems like there are more and more trends that leave me asking why?

Case in point: Four of the latest—and most unflattering—buzzworthy looks.

#InstaBrows

From bold to bleached and even tattooed, the ‘It’ feature is having its best year ever. The latest fad on social media: the Instagram Brow. Also known as the fade, arches go from light and barely-there at the inner corner to dark and defined at the outer tips. While the look may photograph well, in real life it will look like your makeup routine was, eh, cut short. For more proof, makeup artist Wayne Goss recently told The Cut that ombré brows should be illegal.

Wash-and-literally-go hair

That’s right: Full-on soaking wet hair is in again. Slick strands were spotted on spring 2015 runways, including DKNY, Maison Martin Margiela, and Thakoon. But contrary to what the fashion elite want us to believe, this isn’t a look for the streets—and definitely not for the office. A fresh-out-of-the-shower hairstyle is unflattering, making most look unkempt and even a little tired. For an effortless look, try tousled waves or a windswept ponytail instead.

Pastel pits

I get it, girl power! But I'm not dyeing (see what I did there?) over the latest feminist craze: sporting armpit hair in rainbow shades of pink, purple, and green. I’ll be the first to admit that I too get sick of shaving my armpits sometimes—and my legs and bikini line for that matter—but is growing and showing the best approach? I think not. Just ew.

50 Shades of Gray...hair

First it was Kelly Osborne, then Kylie Jenner. Now, Girls' Zosia Mamet is sporting silver strands—apparently because she was “bored.” Seems like instead of fighting against grays, today’s A-List youth are jumping the gun and intentionally aging their hair. Thing is, achieving and maintaining a hue that doesn’t wash out your complexion isn’t easy. And needless to say, gray hair will add years to your look.

