3 Ways to Beat Damaged Hair

We love how our blow-dryers, curling irons, and straighteners help transform our hair, but they can also leave damage behind. Here's how to minimize it.

Prevent dryness

Conditioners with nourishing oils and antioxidants add mega moisture. Our pick: Pantene Pro-V Damage Detox Daily Rebuilding conditioner ($4; target.com).

Skip the sizzle

The key is to create a barrier between your hair and the heat. Try a protecting serum, like John Frieda Frizz Ease Extra Strength 6 Effects+ serum ($8; target.com).

Fend off fried ends

Avoid that straw-like texture with Kerastase Touche Perfection balm ($24; ulta.com). Its botanical amino acids replenish lost proteins.

