3 Reasons to Try Colored Mascara

The idea of wearing mascara any color other than black may make you cringe, but if you choose the right shade it really makes your eyes pop. Use our guide.

July 25, 2014

The idea of wearing mascara any color other than black or brown may give you flashbacks to high school, and understandably so. But if you choose the right shade—that is, nothing sparkly or neon—it can really make your eyes pop, says Blair Patterson, director of global makeup artistry for Estée Lauder.

For a subtle, eye-catching look, Patterson suggests using the tinted formula up against your lash line, then covering the rest of the lashes with your usual mascara.

Use our handy guide to find your most flattering hue:

Looking for even more ways to enhance your eyes? Check out the The Golden Rules for Wide, Bright Eyes and The Pretty Way to Do Bright Eye Makeup.

