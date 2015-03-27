3 Pretty Eyeshadow Trends for Spring

One simple way to change up your look: Spring's pretty shadows. A few swipes of color give you a whole lot of wow.

Chic pink

Photo: Lisa Shin

Surprisingly flattering, a rosy shade brightens eyes by neutralizing dark shadows.

Trace matte brown shadow along the outer "V" of the eyeâ€”from crease to lash lineâ€”then dust subtle shimmery pink on lids to create depth, says New York City celebrity makeup artist Kristofer Buckle. Finish with rosy cheeks and lips.

Our picks: (1)Â Clarins Ombre Matte Cream-to-Powder Eye Shadow in Earth, $24; nordstrom.com. (2) Mirabella Pink Blossom Eye Lights, $28; mirabellabeauty.com. (3) Cle de Peau BeautÃ© Satin Eye Color in Pink Gold, $45; saksfifthavenue.com. (4) Maybelline New York Master Glaze Glisten Blush Stick in Just-Pinched Pink, $8; walmart.com.

Glam neutrals

Photo: Lisa Shin

Sparkle with desert metallics like rich copper and burnt amber.

Sweep a rich metallic from your lash line up to the crease and buff with a shadow brush. Then warm up your complexion with bronzer for a total goddess effect.

Our picks: (5)Â Illamasqua Pure Pigment Eye Shadow in Berber, $26; illamasqua.com. (6) Nars Dual Intensity Eyeshadow in Subra, $29; nordstrom.com. (7) NYX Infinite Shadow Stick in Rose Gold, $5; amazon.com. (8) Physicians Formula Argan Wear Ultra-Nourishing Argan Oil Bronzer, $15;Â walmart.com.

Sexy tropicals

Photo: Lisa Shin

You? Wear blue? Yes! It lends that beautiful just-back- from-vacay look.

Sea shades like aqua and turquoise make eyes cast a glow and seem brighter. Blend shadow over your lid, then smudge along the lower lash line with a shadow brush. Apply a couple of extra coats of mascara, Buckle says: "It diffuses a bright hue like fishnet stockings, making it wearable." (Relax, colorphobes!) Now all you need is nude lip gloss.

Our picks: (9) MAC Cosmetics Eye Shadow in Freshwater, $16; nordstrom.com. (10) Iman Cosmetics Perfect Eye Shadow Pencil in Deception, $10; target.com. (11) Chanel Glossimer Lip Gloss in Sweet Beige, $30; nordstrom.com. (12) L'OrÃ©al Paris Silkissime Eyeliner by Infallible in True Teal, $7; amazon.com.

