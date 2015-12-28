3 Grown-Up Ways to Wear Glitter

If you're anything like me, the teenage girl inside you gets giddy whenever glitter comes into play. And while it's typically not something you'd do on a regular day, the holiday season is the perfect opportunity to let thatÂ inner glitter-lover run free!Â Here are 3 different ways to rock it while still looking sophisticated.

Eyes

The most subtle and easy way to wear sparkle on the eyes is by using it as an eyeliner on the upper or lower lid (or both if you want to go all out). Get the look withÂ a glitter liner pen like Urban Decay Heavy Metal Glitter Eyeliner ($20; sephora.com)Â or just layer on a shimmer shadow over dark liner to make it shine. For an added pop, sprinkle some glitter onto the tips of lashes after applying mascara for an extra flirty flare.Â Good to know: Clean up any stray sparkles with a piece of tape. It will grab the glitter without messing up your makeup.

Hair

Slip some sparkle into strands with metallic gel, gold leaf, or a shiny accessory. For a sleek and chic 'do, slick hair back into a ponytail or bun and use a gold or silver gel like Oribe 24K Gold Pomade ($24; barneys.com) to smooth down the sidesÂ and add subtle sheen. For a softer look, sweep hair to one side and secure with a jeweled pin like one from this Galanteries Bobby Set ($34; anthropologie.com).

RELATED: 10 Surprising Beauty Uses for Coconut Oil

Nails

A glittery metallic stripe is the perfect minimal touch to elongate your nails. #paintboxmani A photo posted by Paintbox (@paintboxnails) on Oct 16, 2015 at 2:02pm PDT

When it comes to your tips, all bets are off. You can be as glittered out as your heart desires and it's totally appropriate for the holidays. But if you wantÂ a more mature mani, try this look. Start with a base color like navy, maroon, or emerald green, then, using a toothpick, draw a stripe down the center of the nail with a glitter polish like Formula X Lusters in Bond, Iconic Bond ($13; sephora.com).