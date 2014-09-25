3 Free Beauty Apps You Should Download Today

The iPhone 6 has arrived and we’re sure you’re busy filling your memory with social media apps, fitness trackers, recipe finders, and more. While you're at it, check out three of the Health beauty department's fave apps. These smart tools allow you to do everything from a skin analysis to virtual makeup application—all without ever touching your face. Hair touch-ups? We found those, too!

L’Oreal Paris Makeup Genius

Free for iPhone and iPad

This tool applies makeup—from winged eyeliner to hot pink lipstick—right on the reflection of your moving face. This way you can experiment with different looks (you know, that cateye you've been wanting to try your hand at) before making a not-always-so-flattering commitment. Okay, we were skeptical at first, too. But we tried it, and it perfectly painted our pouts, precisely lined our eyes, and added a punch of color right on the apples of our cheeks. How can it do all that through a screen? The front camera on your phone scans your face and notes where all of your features are located, like a fancy tool from CSI. Then with a click of a button—voila—you're staring back at a made-up you. Put your makeup bag away—for now—and use this tool to find the perfect look, without any slip-ups.

ModiFace Hair Studio

Free for iPhone and iPad

Unlike others, this app is not going to just slap a celebrity wig on a uploaded picture. (That's so not a good look.) It’s more like having a hairstylist in your back pocket (ahem, if your phone fits) at all times. Now that's celeb status. Let's say you want to post a pic to Instagram, but your strands are looking blah. Enter this app: It erases flyaways, volumes, thickens, adds shine and more—all with the flick of a finger. The premium versions also allow you to add highlights and lowlights. Needless to say, you’ll never have to have a bad hair day again (on Instagram anyway!).

Clinique

Free for iPhone and iPad

If skincare is your concern, this app is your answer. You get the personalized experience you would receive at a Clinique counter, sans a pushy salesperson. Start with an in-depth skin diagnostic, which takes information about your complexion issues and habits to create a customized regimen. Then purchase the products directly from the app. Check back in daily for new tips and advice—think how to layer your products and skin forecasts based on local weather reports. And if you start to feel a little digitally challenged—no problem! There's an option to chat with a real-life Clinique consultant. Because, hey, a little face time never hurts.

