3 Foolproof Ways to Grow Out Your Overplucked Brows

When you think of brows, there are two images that typically come to mind: one of painfully thin arches sported by pretty much every celeb in the '90s (see Gwen Stefani above), and the other of plush superbrows a la Cara Delevingne. To take your look from '90s to now, we consulted Tonya Crooks, celeb eyebrow expert and founder of The BrowGal, and William Scott, makeup artist and brow expert. Here, the tips these pros swear by.

Step away from the tweezers (and the scissors)

"My biggest rule for someone who is trying to recover their brows is to forget that you even own tweezers," Crooks says. For at least 4 to 6 weeks, you should just let your brows "go." After that growing-out period, a professional can really work to shape them in the best way for you. If you pluck even one stray hair, chances are you will keep going. The same goes for trimming—if you want fuller brows, why are you snipping away? Leave the hairs alone—even the longest ones—and simply brush them into place. If they're super-unruly, try a clear gel like Marc Jacobs Beauty Brow Tamer Grooming Gel ($24; sephora.com) to give them a more polished look and flexible hold all day.

Use a growth serum

If your brows seem to be stuck in limbo and could use a little encouragement, try a growth serum like Second Chance Brow Enhancing Serum ($95; lordandtaylor.com). Apply it daily at night onto clean skin- simply brush it through the brow hairs you do have, concentrating on sparse areas. In as little as four weeks, you will be able to see progress and with continued use, brows will eventually reach their potential.

Fake it 'til you make it

Until your brows have reached their full potential, use a brow product with added fibers, like Eyeko Brow Magic Brow Boost ($35; saksfifthavenue.com). It will add color to enhance brows and fibers to make them appear naturally fuller instead of drawn on. This formula also packs Vitamins E & B along with botanical extracts and caffeine to promote growth.