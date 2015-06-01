3 Fast Fixes for Sleepy-Looking Eyes

We swear you'll never look tired again with these fixes for sleepy eyes.

Got puff?

Try a cooling compress, says Jacqueline Muller, MD, an ophthalmologist in New York City. These Peter Thomas Roth Cucumber De-Tox De-Puffing Eye Cubes ($50 for 6; sephora.com) have soothing cucumber and circulation-revving caffeine. Massage one around your eye sockets for three minutes.

Seeing red?

Start on fish oil supplements. Their omega-3 fatty acids can help reduce surface inflammation from dryness, Dr. Muller says, mitigating that bloodshot effect. Recommended dose: 3,000 milligrams a day.

Feeling Strained?

To alleviate computer eye fatigue, follow the 20/20 rule: Every 20 minutes, look away for 20 seconds. If eyes still get tired or dry, use preservative-free artificial tears; a couple of drops every few hours can stimulate your blink frequency, producing natural tears.

RELATED:

How to Fix Crow's Feet, Dark Circles, and More

13 Everyday Habits That Age You

14 Foods That Make You Look Older