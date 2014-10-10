3 Fall Food Face Masks for Glowing Skin

Another reason to enjoy the seasonâs harvest: When applied topically, many autumn pickings are good for your skin. Here, three fall-flavored masks for a glowing complexion, plus how to make your own version at home.

Apple

Chock-full of vitamin C, apples can help speed up skin cell turnover, revealing a healthy glow. The crisp fruit can also provide relief from irritation and inflammation, thanks to its vitamin B content.

Buy it: Eclos Rejuvenating Antioxidant Mask ($13; drugstore.com) contains apple stem cells to soften wrinkles and smooth skin.

DIY it: Peel, core and chop an apple into pieces; place into a blender or food processor. Add two tablespoons of honey and mix well. Smooth the mixture over your face, avoiding the eye area. Let sit for 10 to 15 minutes, then rinse thoroughly with warm water.

Pumpkin

Everything is better with pumpkinâfrom lattes to lathers. It's loaded with wrinkle-fighting vitamins A, C, and E, plus heaps of beta-carotene to give you that lit-from-within radiance.

Buy it: Farmhouse Fresh Splendid Dirt ($20; amazon.com) is made with fresh pumpkin puree and active yogurt cultures to unclog pores and provide an instant glow.

DIY it: Mix one and a half cups of pure organic pumpkin (not pie filling) with a quarter cup of yogurt. Add one tablespoon of honey and one tablespoon of extra virgin olive oil; stir. Apply mixture to clean skin, and leave on for 10 minutes before rinsing. Wipe away any excess pumpkin goo with a washcloth.

Cranberry

These antioxidant-packed berries aren't just for the dinner table: they can help fight wrinkle-causing free radicals and keep your skin hydrated. Plus,Â cranberries' exfoliating fruit enzymes and acidity (a mild astringent) make them the perfect treat for acne-prone skin.

Buy it: NÃ¼gg Exfoliating Face Mask Oil ($15 for 5; target.com) is packed with powerful oils, including cranberry seed and olive, to help cleanse and condition skin.

DIY it: Mix together one cup of fresh cranberries, two tablespoons of lemon juice and one envelope of unflavored gelatin in a blender at medium speed for 20 seconds. The mixture should have a paste-like consistency. Cover and refrigerate for 10 minutes. Remove from fridge and spread the cranberry paste over clean, dry skin. Relax for 15 minutes, then rinse.

