3 Beauty Dilemmas You Can Solve With Your Smartphone

Which beauty apps are worth your time and storage space? These will make your life simpler, and you more gorgeous.

You get a weird rash, and your regular derm is not an option

You're on vacation and a rash appears on your leg. Instead of scrambling to find a local doctor, pull out your smartphone and snap a few photos with Spruce (free; iTunes and Google Play). For $40—comparable to a typical co-pay—people in 17 states (more coming soon) get a quick diagnosis and any necessary prescriptions.

You need an appointment for _____ right now

If the whole office can hear you book your wax appointment over the phone, sidestep the receptionist with this app: Beautynow (free; iTunes and Google Play). It hooks you up with services (facials, blowouts, manicures, even Botox) right when and where you need them. Simply pick your preferred service and time to get a list of available salons along with Yelp reviews.

Your favorite product just got discontinued

Finding a replacement for that discontinued lipstick you loved just got easier. Upload a photo of the product and ShadeScout (free; iTunes and Google Play) will find a makeup match in the same shade. Use your front-facing camera to virtually try on the hue, then purchase it straight from the app.