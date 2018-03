6 of 16 Istockphoto

Make waves

Ever heard of setting lotions, those old-fashioned solutions that help hair hold a curl? Well, water is truly the most natural setting lotion available. Each of your strands is made up of hydrogen bonds that separate when hair is wet, according to Jeni Thomas, PhD, a Pantene senior scientist. If you manipulate hair's texture while wet, "the hydrogen bonds reform as it dries, holding the new shape."



Here's how to use that little bit of chemistry to your advantage: Mist hair with water, separate it into four sections, twist each into a small bun, and secure with a pin. Blow-dry (or air-dry), then unravel for soft waves.