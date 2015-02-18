11 Dogs Who Are More High Maintenance Than You

Yesterday was the conclusion of the 139th annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, and an adorable beagle named Miss P won the Best in Show title out of more than 2,700 pooches who entered the competition.

Before they trot around the ring for the judges, the dogs get brushed, trimmed, and otherwise primped in the "benching" area backstage. Dogs are wonderful animals that can improve your health in a bunch of ways, but remember that these are show dogs and their owners pay extra attention to their appearance. A LOT of extra attention.

Here are 11 dogs who spend way more time getting ready than you do.

This Afghan Hound

This Shih Tzu

This Komondor

This Airedale Terrier

This Polish Lowland Sheepdog

This Basset Hound

This Standard Poodle

This Welsh Terrier

This West Highland White Terrier

This Sealyham Terrier

This Maltese

All photos: TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images