10 Beauty Tricks for Daylight Saving Time

This weekend daylight saving time goes into effect, so don't forget to 'spring' your clocks forward. On one hand the change is good--it means we are that much closer to summer. (Hello sun dresses and sandals!) But losing those precious 60 minutes can make for groggy mornings until your body adjusts.
Want to skip the dark circles under your eyes and the you-look-tired face?
Check out my fave products for perking up in the morning and getting to sleep at bedtime.
- The citrus scent of Bliss Lemon + Sage Soapy Suds Body Wash kicks off your morning with an energizing zing.
- Fight puffy eyes and dark circles with Garnier Skin Renew Eye Roller. Bonus, the cool metal feels refreshing on tired peepers.
- Bobbie Brown Tinted Eye Brightener covers up under-eye shadows.
- Curl lashes to open up eyes with Sonia Kashuk Deluxe Travel Curler.
- A few coats of navy mascara such as Diorshow Iconic Mascara in Iconic Blue will brighten eyes.
- Line lower lashes with a white liner such as Rimmel Soft Kohl Kajal Eye Pencil in Pure White to make eyes pop
- Mist your pillow before bed with Bath & Body Works Aromatherapy Lavender Chamomile Pillow Mist. Great for naps too!
- Take a hot bubble bath with moisturizing Fresh SugarBath Lychee Bath Cubes. Spa-tastic!
- Lather on soothing lavender like in the Aveeno Stress Relief Moisturizing Lotion.
- Sephora Instant Depuffing Eye Mask will have you looking more awake and rested, even if you didn't sleep all night.
