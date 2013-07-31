Move of the Day: Swan Dive

This move is challenging, and part of many yoga and pilates workouts. The swan dive targets your back muscles to give you a sleek and sexy back--if you're diligent with this move you'll be sure to see a difference in no time!

How to do it: Lie face down on a mat with arms stretched overhead, toes pointed. Lift your arms and legs about 6 inches off the ground. Hold for 1 count, imagining your legs being pulled out and back, away from your hips. Then, circle your arms out to each side of your body behind you. Exhale and reach your arms toward the toes, palms facing the body (as seen in the photo). Hold for 1 count, then bring arms back to starting position and relax entire body to ground. That's one rep.

Repeat for 6 to 8 reps.

