Move of the Day: Reverse Fly

We love this move because it targets back muscles that often don't get a workout. All you need is a pair of 5 to 8 pound dumbbells and you can strengthen your back in just a few minutes almost anywhere. Waiting for the laundry to finish? Cooking pasta and waiting for the water to boil? This move can be your time killer.

How to do it: Stand up straight with feet shoulder-width apart, knees bent slightly, and back straight. Holding a dumbbell in each hand, with palms facing toward the body, bend forward at the waist. Engage your core and keep the elbows bent slightly. Bring the weights out to the sides and up as far as you can. Make sure not to lock the elbows. Squeeze the shoulder blades together; lower the back down. Come back to a straight standing position and bring the arms down.

Repeat for two sets of 16 reps.

Try this move: Reverse fly

