Move of the Day: Lunge Row and Press

This powerful, metabolism-boosting move works the legs, core, back, and shoulders. You'll need one 5- to 8-pound dumbbell to get started.

How to do it: Stand with the feet together, holding a weight in your right hand by the right shoulder, elbow bent. Lunge forward with the left leg, bending the knees while rotating the torso and lowering the weight down toward your left ankle. Push off the left foot to return to starting position while pulling the hand back to shoulder height. Push dumbbell straight up; return to starting position.

Continue for 8–12 reps, then switch sides and repeat. Do 2–3 sets.

Try this move: Lunge Row and Press

