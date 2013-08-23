Move of the Day: Cobra on the Ball

You know how to do a cobra pose in yoga class, so how about trying it at home on your stability ball? This is a simple move to do, but hard in terms of working your back and core--and the more muscles you work, the more calories you'll burn!

How to do it: Kneel down in front of a stability ball. Rest your chest against it, and slowly roll forward until your legs are straight behind you. Engage your abs, squeeze your butt muscles, and tuck your chin as you start lifting your torso off the ball.

Take your time drawing your shoulder blades down and back toward your spine, and simultaneously life your arms and extend them toward your feet. Rotate your hands so your palms face down, and then, slowly return to starting position.

Repeat for 12–15 reps.

Once you've mastered this move (we know you have it in you!) try these other lower-body exercises.

