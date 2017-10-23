If you have back pain or neck pain, you have a lot of company. About 8 in 10 people experience back pain at some point in their lives. Back or neck pain often goes away in time—60% of back pain is gone within a week and 95% within 12 weeks. But if your pain persists for three months or more, it’s considered chronic pain, a tricky-to-treat condition that could be due to injury, overuse, arthritis, or spinal problems.
Get a Sexy Back With the Balance Row Workout Move
Want a strong and sexy back? Of course you do! Try this workout move from Jerry Owens, trainer to stars like Rachel McAdams, to get results.
Move of the Day: Push-Up Side Plank
Want a more toned chest, back, abs, and arms? We bet your answer is yes, and that's just what you'll get with this challenging push-up side plank. Master this move and you'll be slim and trim before you know it.
Move of the Day: Cobra on the Ball
You know how to do a cobra pose in yoga class, so how about trying it at home on your stability ball? This is a simple move to do, but hard in terms of working your back and core--and the more muscles you work, the more calories you'll burn!
Move of the Day: Lunge Row and Press
This powerful, metabolism-boosting move works the legs, core, back, and shoulders. You'll need one 5- to 8-pound dumbbell to get started.