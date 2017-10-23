If you have back pain or neck pain, you have a lot of company. About 8 in 10 people experience back pain at some point in their lives. Back or neck pain often goes away in time—60% of back pain is gone within a week and 95% within 12 weeks. But if your pain persists for three months or more, it’s considered chronic pain, a tricky-to-treat condition that could be due to injury, overuse, arthritis, or spinal problems.