Autism

People who have an autism spectrum disorder (ASD) have problems communicating and interacting with others. Autism is one type of ASD. Autism symptoms often appear early, typically before age 3. Autism symptoms can include language delays; lack of eye contact; and repetitive or obsessive behavior, such as rocking or hand flapping. About 1 in 110 children in the U.S. has an ASD, and the symptoms can range from mild to severe.

This Woman’s Powerful Message About Growing Up With Three Autistic Brothers Is Going Viral

Brain and DNA

This Is How Much of Autism Is Genetic

pregnant-woman-fever-thermometer

Running a Fever During Pregnancy May Raise Child's Risk of Autism

aaron-bulmer

WATCH: Kansas Cop Rescues 4-Year-Old Boy with Autism from Pond: 'It Could've Been My Kid'

fact-autism-feature-toddler

9 Things You May Not Know About Autism

autism-friendship

7 Things Autistic People Want You to Know

Sesame Street Is Introducing a Muppet With Autism Next Month

TIME.com stock health brain

Doctors May Be Able to Predict Autism Risk Much Earlier

Diabetes Drug May Help Kids With Autism Fight Unwanted Pounds

Despite Being Banned, Lingering PCB Chemicals Still Linked to Autism

Timing of Autism Diagnosis Tied to Choice of Treatment

Hearing Test May Predict Autism Risk Sooner: Study

Fido a Friend to Parents of Kids With Autism

Does Too Much Folic Acid in Pregnancy Increase Autism Risk?

Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome in Mom Linked to Autism Risk in Child

Runner with Autism Graces the Latest Cover of Women's Running

Introducing Julia: Sesame Street's New Character With Autism

The Sesame Street Workshop described Julia as a "preschool girl with autism who does things a little differently when playing with her friends, the lovable Elmo, Abby Cadabby, and Grover.”

Vacuum-Loving Autistic Teen Gets the Best Birthday Surprise Ever

A 14-year-old with autism who has a thing for vacuums recently had a dream come true: a vacuum salesperson gave a demo at his birthday party, then told him the vacuum was his to keep.

Questionnaire May Help Predict Autism at 1 Year

A quick and simple questionnaire given to parents during a regular checkup in a pediatrician's office may help detect autism in children as young as 1 year old, a new study suggests.