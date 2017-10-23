People who have an autism spectrum disorder (ASD) have problems communicating and interacting with others. Autism is one type of ASD. Autism symptoms often appear early, typically before age 3. Autism symptoms can include language delays; lack of eye contact; and repetitive or obsessive behavior, such as rocking or hand flapping. About 1 in 110 children in the U.S. has an ASD, and the symptoms can range from mild to severe.
Introducing Julia: Sesame Street's New Character With Autism
The Sesame Street Workshop described Julia as a "preschool girl with autism who does things a little differently when playing with her friends, the lovable Elmo, Abby Cadabby, and Grover.”
Vacuum-Loving Autistic Teen Gets the Best Birthday Surprise Ever
A 14-year-old with autism who has a thing for vacuums recently had a dream come true: a vacuum salesperson gave a demo at his birthday party, then told him the vacuum was his to keep.
Questionnaire May Help Predict Autism at 1 Year
A quick and simple questionnaire given to parents during a regular checkup in a pediatrician's office may help detect autism in children as young as 1 year old, a new study suggests.