7 Signs You Could Have Asthma

Asthma symptoms can be as innocent as a little trouble catching your breath to severe wheezing. You could have one sign of asthma one day and something else–or nothing–the next, and your friend with asthma might have an entirely different set of symptoms.

To make things even more confusing, many of the common symptoms of asthma mimic those of other conditions.

Here’s a guide to recognizing asthma symptoms. Although only your doctor can tell you for sure (through your medical history and a physical exam), being familiar with the signs will help lead you to the right treatment.

“Most asthmatics should be able to be treated so they can lead a normal life and exercise and do things they want,” says Albert A. Rizzo, MD, senior medical advisor for the American Lung Association.

