5 Surprising Things That Can Trigger Asthma Attacks

If you have asthma, you know the symptoms can be a total drag. Shortness of breath, chest tightness, wheezing, coughing, the works. If this sounds familiar, you’re definitely not alone. In fact, nearly 23 million Americans suffers from the condition. And everyone with asthma experiences these symptoms differently, and in different scenarios—there’s no standard experience when it comes to the condition. Sometimes they’re brought on by physical activity, like intense exercise, but others are just everyday annoyances. Still, there are some common daily triggers that everyone with asthma should know about. Including some that may surprise you, like pet dander, mold, or even cold air, which has the potential to constrict your airways. Watch this video to learn the five most common asthma irritants, along with the best ways to avoid them, in order to breathe easier every day.