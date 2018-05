5 of 15 Getty Images

Biking at a leisurely pace isn't likely to exacerbate your asthma. But ramp it up to 18 miles per hour and you could be in trouble, says Dr. Holbreich. The rapid in-and-out breathing necessary to keep up this pace can dry out airways, potentially triggering an asthma attack.



Mountain biking could be a problem as well. Negotiating steep hills and curves is likely to require heavy breathing, just the thing a person with asthma wants to avoid. But it's not impossible to do: One study found that cyclists and mountain bikers were more likely to have asthma than other Summer Olympians, yet they were still able to compete.