Appendicitis occurs when the appendix—a finger-shaped organ connected to the end of the large intestine—becomes infected. Symptoms of appendicitis include abdominal pain, often starting near the belly button. The pain may move down to the lower right side of the abdomen. Appendicitis is the leading cause of emergency abdominal surgery (appendix surgery is called an appendectomy) and is most likely to strike people between the ages of 10 and 30—although it can occur at any age.