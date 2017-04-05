20 Tweets That Capture What Anxiety Feels Like

And prove that you are not alone.
If you suffer from anxiety, you know the symptoms well—self-consciousness, excessive worry, sleepless nights, to name a few. But it can be tough to articulate what it's really like to grapple with an anxiety disorder, day in and day out.
Enter the trending hashtag #ThisIsWhatAnxietyFeelsLike. Sarah Fader, a writer and founder of the mental health nonprofit Stigma Fighters, created it while she was waiting for a friend to text her back. "She wasn't getting back to me and I was experiencing anxiety so I decided to randomly start a hashtag," Fader says.
Her tweet struck a chord. "People seemed to like it. They were I like, ‘I relate to that,'" she says. The response she got led Fader, who experienced her first panic attack at age 15, to invite others to share their own experiences with anxiety. "I wanted to feel less alone," she says.
The hundreds of tweets that have followed are proof that Fader is certainly not alone. Below are 20 examples that capture the reality of living with anxiety.
RELATED: 12 Signs You May Have an Anxiety Disorder
RELATED: 19 Natural Remedies for Anxiety
RELATED: 10 Signs You May Have OCD
RELATED: 'This Is Us' Showed How Debilitating and Scary an Anxiety Attack Can Be
RELATED: 12 Mental Tricks to Fight Depression
To get our best wellness advice delivered to you inbox, sign up for the Healthy Living newsletter