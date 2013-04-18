Spa Discounts and Deals for National Stress Awareness Month

How often do you feel anxious and overstressed? Nearly every day? We can help.

The month of April marks National Stress Awareness Month, a good time to learn about the health effects of stress, as well as to strive for more happiness and less anxiety in our lives.

Stress can lead to both physical and mental health risks, such as high blood pressure, weight loss (or gain!), mood swings, and heart disease.

While there are lots of ways to cut back on stress, spa treatments, like massages, facials, and aromatherapy can help too. Although such treatments can be pricey, you can get discounts this week in particular. Spa Week's Spring 2013 event runs from April 15-21, and the group is offering $50 spa treatments at top spas, wellness centers, and fitness facilities throughout the United States and Canada.

Spa Week editor Marissa Gold said traditional massages and facials remain their most popular treatments, but interest in trendy services like eyelash extensions and laser treatments is growing.

"Visiting the spa has tactile benefits, like increasing circulation and clearing our pores, but the deeper health benefits are just as important,” Gold said. “Lowering stress, blood pressure, and centering our minds are added benefits of incorporating spa visits into our lives.”

Find out more information about spa discounts and deals at Spaweek.com.

Read more: