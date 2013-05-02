Move of the Week: Child's Pose



Why is it that at the first sign of stress or pain, we immediately reach for a bar of chocolate or make plans with friends for after-work drinks?

Instead, we should be learning to read what our body is telling us. Our Move of the Week can help with these daily stresses.

Give your mind (and body) a restart with this simple yoga move. Child’s Pose forces you to relax your mind, focus on your breathing, and gives a slight, spine-opening stretch in the back.

How to do it:

Sit on shins with hips resting on heels. Lay chest on thighs and relax with forehead to floor. Hold for 8 to 10 breaths.

