Is Social Media Fueling Your Fear of Missing Out?

You may be familiar with the fear of missing out, or FOMO, the concern, often fueled by social media, that friends are having more fun than you.

News &amp; Views
October 07, 2013

You may be familiar with the fear of missing out, or FOMO, the concern, often fueled by social media, that friends are having more fun than you.

But how do you know if you suffer from it? There's a simple test for this modern-day affliction, devised by American and English researchers.

Take this short FOMO test at Ratemyfomo.com to see if your social-media fueled day is making you feel like you're always missing out on the party.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up