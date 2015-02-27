This Brave Anorexia Survivor Posted Shocking Recovery Photos on a Weight-Loss Thread

Makeover specials, magazine covers and celebrity endorsements have ingrained the idea that a bone-thin body equals health and happiness. One young woman who struggles with anorexia hopes to prove the opposite.

The thread "ProgressPics" on Reddit is primarily used by people as they chronicle and celebrate weight loss by posting "Before and After" pictures. But a user with the pseudonym KYCB shook up the diet support community by sharing an album called “Recovery from a vicious eating disorder: from 70 lbs to 113.” For her "before" image, KYCB, aka Kara (who requested not to use her last name), posted herself looking shockingly thin. Her "after" photo shows her healthy — a document of her courageous progress against the eating disorder.

To date, KYCB’s images have garnered more than 1,850 comments with many users flooding the post with positive messages — some thanking her for sharing her struggles and others offering words of support and encouragement.

