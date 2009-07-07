The True Cause of Beer Guts, Why BMI Is Bogus, and Viagra-Laced Coffee

- Maybe it's time we give our guys a break: Turns out, beer guts aren't always caused by beer. Genetics may be more to blame for extra weight around the tummy, finds a new study—although we'll bet that sticking to one drink a day can still help keep you slim. [Lemondrop]
- We've been debating the pros and cons of body mass index (BMI) for years—even going as far as to analyze our husbands' and celebrities' numbers. Now the Weekend Edition "math guy" is weighing in with his top 10 reasons this measurement is simply bogus. [NPR]
- Scientists have isolated a protein that seems to increase the amount of time we can remember things visually. Does that mean we may one day have photographic memory in a pill? [Popular Science]
- Yesterday it was reported that coffee might help stave off Alzheimer's disease; today, it seems certain types might help with a different age-related issue: Apparently more than 900 boxes of Viagra-laced coffee were confiscated in Malaysia, after they were being marketed as energy boosters. [Vitamin G]
- And, finally, because people are doing things like spiking coffee with Viagra, we're happy to report that the Obama administration today ordered new and tougher regulations for food safety. Concerned by recent outbreaks of salmonella and E. coli contamination, the actions aim to develop a better tracing system to identify origins of foodborne illnesses. [Reuters]