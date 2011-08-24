CNN iReport: Early-Onset Dementia



Getty Images

Pat Summitt, the winningest college basketball coach in history, announced this week that she has early-onset Alzheimer’s disease. She’s 59.

The University of Tennessee legend, who has experienced memory lapses, said she's determined to continue coaching and will fight the progression of the disease with medication and cognitive exercises.

Many of you have been down the same path as Summitt, or have seen a loved one cope with a diagnosis of early-onset dementia. What advice do you have for Summitt and her family? What do you wish you’d known as you were starting the experience?

Tell us about your experience with early-onset dementia in your own words on video or in writing. We may use your stories in an article on CNN.com and Health.com.